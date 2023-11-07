Vectors Research Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.86. 1,413,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,864. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $135.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

