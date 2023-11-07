Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 29.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Chevron Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $143.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,885,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,108. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average of $159.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.