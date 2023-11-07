Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 10,149 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

SO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.96. 1,521,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,672. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.