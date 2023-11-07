VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (GSEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Price Performance
LON:GSEO opened at GBX 77.80 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £326.18 million, a PE ratio of 3,890.00 and a beta of 0.13. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.50 ($1.34).
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile
