VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (GSEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Price Performance

LON:GSEO opened at GBX 77.80 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £326.18 million, a PE ratio of 3,890.00 and a beta of 0.13. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.50 ($1.34).

Get VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities alerts:

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.