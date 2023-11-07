Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52-$3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $807.00 million-$832.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.50.

Waters stock traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.17. 208,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,416. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.60 and a 200 day moving average of $270.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Waters by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

