Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.16 and last traded at $93.59. 1,192,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 905,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Weatherford International by 317.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after buying an additional 941,426 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,991,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 558.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 853,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 724,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

