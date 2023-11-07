Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Shares Down 13.1%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.76. 1,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Westbury Bancorp Trading Down 13.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.27.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services.

