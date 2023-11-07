Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Weyco Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,242. The company has a market capitalization of $244.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.84. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weyco Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyco Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weyco Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Weyco Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weyco Group by 157,750.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

