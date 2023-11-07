XRUN Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001257 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $2,639.06 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)

