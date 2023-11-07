XRUN Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.91 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $10,102.67 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

