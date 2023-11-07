XSGD Market Cap Hits $21.53 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $21.53 million and approximately $654,245.78 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

