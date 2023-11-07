XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.73 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $47.73 million and $555,004.15 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,814.62 or 0.99876871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00357762 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $603,730.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

