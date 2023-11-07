Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Raised by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after buying an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,533. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.89 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

