11,936 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,936 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.18. 3,068,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.09. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

