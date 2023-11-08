3D L Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

3D L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.49. 1,844,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.18 and a one year high of $461.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

