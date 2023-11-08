3D L Capital Management LLC Has $18.72 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

3D L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,926 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after buying an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,754,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,342,000 after acquiring an additional 195,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,240,000 after purchasing an additional 154,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,278,000 after buying an additional 97,651 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.02. The company had a trading volume of 76,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,766. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $94.57.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

