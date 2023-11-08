3D L Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 61,858 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.