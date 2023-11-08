3D L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 81,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,803. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

