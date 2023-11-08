3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 14,303 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

3D L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,035,000 after buying an additional 1,204,788 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,764,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 516,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,987,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCN remained flat at $21.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

