3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 5,684 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

3D L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 100,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,381. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

