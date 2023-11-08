3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 726,543 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

3D L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,543 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October makes up about 0.5% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOCT. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 9.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

Shares of BATS FOCT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. 367,211 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $261.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.