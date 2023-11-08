477 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,040,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LLY traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $598.48. 1,525,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $571.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.47. The company has a market cap of $568.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

