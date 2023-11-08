908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 77.37%. The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. 908 Devices updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

908 Devices Stock Down 5.0 %

908 Devices stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 22,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,070. The stock has a market cap of $189.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.43. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,839 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

