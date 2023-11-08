Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Accuray Trading Up 1.5 %

ARAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,709. The firm has a market cap of $267.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.61. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $98,528.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,436,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $98,528.66. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,436,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $44,851.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,474,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,379.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,334 shares of company stock valued at $220,791. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accuray by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARAY. StockNews.com started coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

