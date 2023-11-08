ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. 1,639,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,943. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 277,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 443,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,513.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Young Kwon purchased 25,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,863.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,175 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 360.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.