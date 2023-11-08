ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.
ADMA Biologics Price Performance
ADMA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. 1,639,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,943. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 6.35.
Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics
In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 277,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 443,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,513.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Young Kwon purchased 25,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,863.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,175 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADMA Biologics
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.