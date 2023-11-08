aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $259.54 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, aelf has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $259.54 million and $9.65 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,780,937 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

