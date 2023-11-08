Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18. 117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.51.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

