Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q4 guidance to $5.43-$5.96 EPS.
Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $130.13 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.
Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.
View Our Latest Research Report on AMG
About Affiliated Managers Group
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
