Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q4 guidance to $5.43-$5.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $130.13 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 428.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

