Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q4 guidance to $5.43-$5.96 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $130.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Bank of America dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

