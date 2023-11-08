Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 600.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.54. The stock had a trading volume of 368,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

