Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $12.80-$13.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.58.

Shares of APD stock opened at $254.46 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $254.02 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

