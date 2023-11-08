Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Airtel Africa Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:AAF opened at GBX 114.90 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.44. Airtel Africa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135.80 ($1.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,624.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

