Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Airtel Africa Trading Down 0.1 %
LON:AAF opened at GBX 114.90 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.44. Airtel Africa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135.80 ($1.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,624.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.
Airtel Africa Company Profile
