Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Albany International updated its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.70 EPS.

NYSE:AIN traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 211,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,098. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.39. Albany International has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $115.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,911,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 189.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 135,472 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 2,437.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 93,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Albany International by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at $5,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

