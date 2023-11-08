Alpha Finance Lab Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $90.04 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004147 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000553 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

