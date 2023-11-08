Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $953-959 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.72 million. Alteryx also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.10-1.17 EPS.

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alteryx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.69.

AYX traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.88. 376,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,975. Alteryx has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $70.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 167.36%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alteryx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Alteryx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

