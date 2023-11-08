Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10, RTT News reports. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 111.98%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.37 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBC traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,839. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $602.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,108.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Stories

