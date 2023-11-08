Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameresco updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair cut shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

