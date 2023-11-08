American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. 185,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,359. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,239,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Truist Financial downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

