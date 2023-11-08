ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 108,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 121,867 shares.The stock last traded at $59.00 and had previously closed at $63.64.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 15,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $970,850.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,486.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 313,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,265,722.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 15,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $970,850.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,486.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,642 shares of company stock valued at $25,889,258. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

