Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, RTT News reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 120.13%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.11 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 4.3 %

AIV opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 799,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.