Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 154.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Arvinas Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,409. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $883.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $32,292.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 20.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

