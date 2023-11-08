Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.91

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.45 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 244,509 shares.

Ascent Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.22.

About Ascent Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.