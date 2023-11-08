Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.47.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,476. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.03. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.