Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $210.84 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.61 billion and approximately $210.84 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $12.97 or 0.00036300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,738,535 coins and its circulating supply is 355,362,355 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

