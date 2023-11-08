Axie Infinity Price Tops $5.97 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $849.49 million and approximately $54.56 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $5.97 or 0.00016914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007480 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,332.85 or 1.00043263 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011646 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,204,954 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

