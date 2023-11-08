Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 102.47%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share.
Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.44.
In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
