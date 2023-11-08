Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Hits $2.91 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00008112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $56.48 million and $26.93 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,434,431 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

