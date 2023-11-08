Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Holdings Lifted by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 379.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,414,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,098,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,547. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

