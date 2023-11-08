Balancer (BAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.04 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $3.78 or 0.00010670 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $201.17 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 59,998,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,273,102 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

