Bank of Marin Acquires 4,598 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Bank of Marin lifted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Clarivate by 637.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. 3,425,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943,339. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

